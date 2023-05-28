Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take the field on Sunday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The Reds are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-160).

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cubs -160 +135 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs have won one of their last four games against the spread.
    • Chicago's past three games have gone over the point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 7.8.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have won 46.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-14).
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Chicago has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).
  • The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.
  • Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 51 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-22-1).
  • The Cubs have covered only 25% of their games this season, going 1-3-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
13-14 9-15 9-15 13-14 13-23 9-6

