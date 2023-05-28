Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (22-29) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to play spoiler. Chicago is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (5-1, 2.93 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 8-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

