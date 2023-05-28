Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
|Cubs vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Reds
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 90th in slugging.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 29 of 50 games this season (58.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 21 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.