Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Tigers - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Hanser Alberto (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is batting .218 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- In 46.2% of his 26 games this season, Alberto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Alberto has driven home a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.235
|AVG
|.300
|.235
|OBP
|.353
|.294
|SLG
|.700
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|11
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Rodriguez (4-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.19), sixth in WHIP (.957), and 32nd in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
