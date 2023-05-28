The Chicago White Sox, including Hanser Alberto (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is batting .218 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

In 46.2% of his 26 games this season, Alberto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Alberto has driven home a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 .235 AVG .300 .235 OBP .353 .294 SLG .700 1 XBH 6 0 HR 3 1 RBI 11 2/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings