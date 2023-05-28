Ian Happ -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

In 66.0% of his 50 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with more than one RBI five times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .253 AVG .364 .391 OBP .471 .387 SLG .582 6 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 9 22/17 K/BB 11/12 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 24 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

