Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 28 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
|Cubs vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Reds
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .405.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- In 66.0% of his 50 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with more than one RBI five times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old's 5.57 ERA ranks 66th, 1.481 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.