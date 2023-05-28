The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 76.7% of his games this year (33 of 43), with more than one hit 15 times (34.9%).
  • He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 43), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hoerner has had an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 19 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.322 AVG .277
.352 OBP .342
.448 SLG .323
6 XBH 3
2 HR 0
15 RBI 4
6/3 K/BB 11/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
25 GP 18
20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
