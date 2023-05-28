The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez and his .520 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .196 with two doubles, two triples and a walk.

Gonzalez has picked up a hit in nine games this season (40.9%), including one multi-hit game.

In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Gonzalez has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (five of 22), with more than one RBI three times (13.6%).

He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 13 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings