On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is batting .287 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
  • Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 37 games this season (75.7%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (24.3%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (13.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (40.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (40.5%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.227 AVG .298
.320 OBP .377
.295 SLG .426
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
6 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 15/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 21
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.57 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 66th in ERA (5.57), 66th in WHIP (1.481), and 61st in K/9 (6.9).
