Sunday's game between the Detroit Tigers (24-26) and the Chicago White Sox (22-32) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 28.

The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4, 2.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.60 ERA).

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

White Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-21 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 19 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (230 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule