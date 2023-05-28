Zach McKinstry and Andrew Benintendi will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox play at Comerica Park on Sunday, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (-105). Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 8 -105 -115 -1.5 -190 +155

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The White Sox are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers). The average over/under established by bookmakers in Chicago's past three games has been 8.3, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have hit the over each time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with nine wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 29 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 8-21 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 54 games with a total.

The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-13 10-19 9-16 13-16 18-25 4-7

