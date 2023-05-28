How to Watch the White Sox vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in the final of a four-game series, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Fueled by 154 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 230 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
