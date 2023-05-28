Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in the final of a four-game series, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Fueled by 154 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 230 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The White Sox rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.84 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.407 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (3-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians W 6-0 Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers L 7-2 Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers W 12-3 Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers L 7-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez 5/29/2023 Angels - Home Michael Kopech Griffin Canning 5/30/2023 Angels - Home Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 5/31/2023 Angels - Home Lance Lynn Jaime Barria 6/2/2023 Tigers - Home - Michael Lorenzen 6/3/2023 Tigers - Home Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez

