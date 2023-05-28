The Detroit Tigers (24-26) and the Chicago White Sox (22-32) will go head to head on Sunday, May 28 at Comerica Park, with Eduardo Rodriguez getting the nod for the Tigers and Dylan Cease taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (-105). Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.19 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won two out of the four games in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 2-2 (50%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The White Sox have been victorious in nine, or 28.1%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won eight of 29 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Hanser Alberto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.