Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .270 with a double, five home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Taj Bradley) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rays Player Props
|Cubs vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rays Odds
|Cubs vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Rays
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .299 with three doubles, nine home runs and four walks.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), with more than one hit on five occasions (29.4%).
- He has homered in 52.9% of his games in 2023, and 12.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has an RBI in 10 of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (70.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradley (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.