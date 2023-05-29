Monday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and the Chicago Cubs (22-30) facing off at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 29.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (3-1) for the Rays and Marcus Stroman (4-4) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

The Cubs are 1-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have won in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.7 runs per game (242 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.31 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule