The Tampa Bay Rays (39-16) and the Chicago Cubs (22-30) will square off on Monday, May 29 at Wrigley Field, with Taj Bradley pitching for the Rays and Marcus Stroman taking the hill for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +110. Tampa Bay is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (3-1, 4.44 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (4-4, 2.95 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 35 (74.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a 33-6 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

