Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eloy Jimenez -- batting .375 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on May 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .260 with five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Jimenez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.
- In 73.1% of his games this year (19 of 26), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (15.4%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has an RBI in 12 of 26 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to his opponents.
