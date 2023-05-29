The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets and his .654 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets has two doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .257.

In 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%) Sheets has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.0%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (17.5%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Sheets has driven home a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 15 of 40 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 15 .276 AVG .267 .333 OBP .353 .379 SLG .489 1 XBH 4 1 HR 3 7 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 8/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 21 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings