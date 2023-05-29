The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (33 of 44), with more than one hit 15 times (34.1%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Hoerner has an RBI in 14 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .322 AVG .277 .352 OBP .342 .448 SLG .323 6 XBH 3 2 HR 0 15 RBI 4 6/3 K/BB 11/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 26 GP 18 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

