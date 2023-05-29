Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Romy Gonzalez (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has two doubles, two triples, a home run and a walk while hitting .200.
- Gonzalez has had a base hit in 10 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Gonzalez has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games.
- He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.143
|AVG
|.136
|.143
|OBP
|.136
|.286
|SLG
|.136
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|9/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
