Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seby Zavala is back in action for the Chicago White Sox versus Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles AngelsMay 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 29 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-3.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .152.
- Zavala has gotten a hit in 10 of 26 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 26 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Zavala has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|.167
|AVG
|.152
|.211
|OBP
|.200
|.167
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|0
|RBI
|4
|7/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.18 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
