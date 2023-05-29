The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .279.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 28 of 38 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (23.7%).

In 13.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (39.5%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 of 38 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 21 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings