Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on May 29 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .255.

In 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Mancini has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (29.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .278 AVG .233 .350 OBP .277 .431 SLG .279 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 10 RBI 6 20/7 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 20 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings