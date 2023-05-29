The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has a double, six home runs and four walks while batting .280.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 30 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.3% of them.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has driven in a run in 15 games this season (50.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .375 AVG .258 .381 OBP .303 .700 SLG .452 5 XBH 2 4 HR 2 10 RBI 5 4/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 16 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

