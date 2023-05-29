Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (batting .278 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .262 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (24 of 44), with more than one hit 11 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.4%).
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.294
|OBP
|.368
|.370
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|26
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Angels allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.