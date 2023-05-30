Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.330), slugging percentage (.357) and OPS (.687) this season.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 40 of 50 games this season (80.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 50 games this year.
- Benintendi has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (46.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|19 (86.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (75.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (17.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
