Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last games.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 38 of 54 games this season (70.4%), including 11 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 22 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (72.4%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (31.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson (2-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
