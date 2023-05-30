Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Christopher Morel (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .299.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (52.9%), homering in 12.7% of his plate appearances.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (58.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (23.5%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year (70.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
