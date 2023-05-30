Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) going head to head against the Chicago Cubs (23-30) at 8:05 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 8-7 win for the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (0-1) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 8, Cubs 7.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have gone 2-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (six of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (243 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

