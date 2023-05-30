On Tuesday, May 30, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (39-17) visit Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (23-30) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +165. The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (8-0, 1.97 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Cubs and Rays matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (+165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $26.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 35 out of the 48 games, or 72.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in 12 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter and won them all.

Tampa Bay has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 5-3 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total nine times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cubs vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275) Ian Happ 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.