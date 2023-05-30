Wander Franco and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs square off at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 55 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.335/.383 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI (55 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .270/.366/.422 so far this season.

Swanson has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (8-0) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

The 26-year-old's 1.97 ERA ranks second, 1.125 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 24 7.0 4 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 7.0 6 0 0 7 1 at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4 at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Franco has 64 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 20 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .298/.360/.484 on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with two triples, five walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 1-for-2 2 0 0 3 2

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI.

He has a .320/.420/.598 slash line on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

