Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .422, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 58th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 31 of 52 games this year (59.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (30.8%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (30.8%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- McClanahan (8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty went seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
