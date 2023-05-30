Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .269 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Jimenez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers in his last games.
- In 20 of 27 games this season (74.1%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (18.5%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this season (48.1%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (51.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.163
|.390
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.372
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .279 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.