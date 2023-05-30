On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .269 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Jimenez will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers in his last games.

In 20 of 27 games this season (74.1%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (18.5%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (18.5%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this season (48.1%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (18.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this year (51.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

