On Tuesday, Ian Happ (batting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .273 with 37 walks and 17 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
  • Happ has gotten a hit in 33 of 52 games this season (63.5%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.0% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 26.9% of his games this season (14 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.253 AVG .364
.391 OBP .471
.387 SLG .582
6 XBH 8
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/17 K/BB 11/12
2 SB 2
Home Away
28 GP 24
18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
