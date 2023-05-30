The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert leads Chicago with 50 hits, batting .251 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Robert has had a hit in 33 of 53 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.4%).
  • He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 53), and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.0% of his games this year, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (45.3%), including nine multi-run games (17.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 21
.208 AVG .282
.311 OBP .330
.396 SLG .553
6 XBH 11
2 HR 6
7 RBI 14
13/6 K/BB 29/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 27
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.