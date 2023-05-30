Lynx vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Lynx (0-4), on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at College Park Center, will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dallas Wings (2-1). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSWX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup.
Lynx vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSWX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-6.5)
|167.5
|-260
|+220
|BetMGM
|Wings (-6.5)
|167.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Wings (-6.5)
|167.5
|-275
|+200
|Tipico
|Wings (-5.5)
|166.5
|-250
|+170
Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Lynx put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 18 Wings games last season went over the point total.
- A total of 10 of the Lynx's games last season hit the over.
