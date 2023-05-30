Nico Hoerner -- .220 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .335 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hoerner has driven home a run in 14 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.322 AVG .277
.352 OBP .342
.448 SLG .323
6 XBH 3
2 HR 0
15 RBI 4
6/3 K/BB 11/6
6 SB 5
27 GP 18
21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • The Rays are sending McClanahan (8-0) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 1.97 ERA ranks second, 1.125 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
