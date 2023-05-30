On Tuesday, Patrick Wisdom (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has 34 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .224 with 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Wisdom has picked up a hit in 23 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
  • In 23.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has had an RBI in 13 games this season (28.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.161 AVG .310
.299 OBP .375
.446 SLG .759
6 XBH 11
5 HR 7
8 RBI 15
25/11 K/BB 20/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • McClanahan (8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
