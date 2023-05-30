Romy Gonzalez -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .206 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and a walk.

Gonzalez has had a base hit in 11 of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Gonzalez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored a run in five of 24 games so far this season.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .143 AVG .136 .143 OBP .136 .286 SLG .136 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 5/0 K/BB 9/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 14 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

