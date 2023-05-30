Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seiya Suzuki and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .280 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- In 74.4% of his games this season (29 of 39), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 15 games this year (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- McClanahan (8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
