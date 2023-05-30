After hitting .308 with a double, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Tim Anderson is batting .268 with six doubles and eight walks.

Tim Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (24 of 37), with at least two hits 10 times (27.0%).

In 37 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In eight games this year, Tim Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 games this season (29.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .182 AVG .298 .250 OBP .344 .182 SLG .386 0 XBH 5 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 6/2 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 5 Home Away 16 GP 21 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

