Tuesday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (22-34) and Los Angeles Angels (29-26) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (3-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (2-0, 4.81 ERA).

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 12 (57.1%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 239 (4.3 per game).

The White Sox's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule