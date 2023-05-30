White Sox vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (22-34) and Los Angeles Angels (29-26) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.
The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (3-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (2-0, 4.81 ERA).
White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The White Sox are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The White Sox have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 12 (57.1%) of those contests.
- Chicago has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The White Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 239 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|@ Tigers
|L 7-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
|May 26
|@ Tigers
|W 12-3
|Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
|May 27
|@ Tigers
|L 7-3
|Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 28
|@ Tigers
|L 6-5
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 29
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Michael Kopech vs Griffin Canning
|May 30
|Angels
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
|May 31
|Angels
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
|June 2
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 3
|Tigers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|June 4
|Tigers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
|June 6
|@ Yankees
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
