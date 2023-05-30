Tuesday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (22-34) and Los Angeles Angels (29-26) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 30.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (3-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (2-0, 4.81 ERA).

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

  • The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The White Sox are 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The White Sox have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 12 (57.1%) of those contests.
  • Chicago has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The White Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 239 (4.3 per game).
  • The White Sox's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 25 @ Tigers L 7-2 Lucas Giolito vs Alex Faedo
May 26 @ Tigers W 12-3 Lance Lynn vs Joey Wentz
May 27 @ Tigers L 7-3 Jesse Scholtens vs Michael Lorenzen
May 28 @ Tigers L 6-5 Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
May 29 Angels L 6-4 Michael Kopech vs Griffin Canning
May 30 Angels - Lucas Giolito vs Tyler Anderson
May 31 Angels - Lance Lynn vs Jaime Barria
June 2 Tigers - TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
June 3 Tigers - Dylan Cease vs Eduardo Rodríguez
June 4 Tigers - Michael Kopech vs Matthew Boyd
June 6 @ Yankees - Lucas Giolito vs Nestor Cortes Jr.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.