Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (22-34) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (29-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, May 30, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+120). Chicago is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +140 odds). A 9-run over/under is set for this contest.

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (3-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (2-0, 4.81 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the White Sox and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the White Sox (-145), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the White Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 12, or 57.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the White Sox have gone 5-4 (55.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Jake Burger 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the White Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.