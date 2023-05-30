Eloy Jimenez rides a 10-game hitting streak into the Chicago White Sox's (22-34) game versus the Los Angeles Angels (29-26) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (3-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (2-0, 4.81 ERA).

White Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (3-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (2-0, 4.81 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox's Giolito (3-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.98 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 11 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Giolito has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.81, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.

Anderson heads into this outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Anderson is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

