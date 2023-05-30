Yan Gomes -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on May 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .280 with a double, six home runs and four walks.
  • Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (19 of 30), with at least two hits seven times (23.3%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Gomes has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.375 AVG .258
.381 OBP .303
.700 SLG .452
5 XBH 2
4 HR 2
10 RBI 5
4/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 16
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 8-0 with a 1.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.97), 23rd in WHIP (1.125), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
