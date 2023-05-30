The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .258.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 24 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grandal has had an RBI in 10 games this season (22.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
  • He has scored in 24.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.217 AVG .284
.294 OBP .368
.370 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
11/4 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 26
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Anderson (2-0) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 4.81 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
