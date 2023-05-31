Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has three doubles, nine home runs and four walks while batting .286.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 14 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 18), and 12.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has driven in a run in 10 games this year (55.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 18 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (100.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (77.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.17, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
