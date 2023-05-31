Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

The Rays are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+115).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cubs vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cubs have compiled a 2-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 8-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 54 games with a total.

The Cubs are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-15 9-15 10-16 14-14 14-24 10-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.