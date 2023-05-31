Wander Franco and Dansby Swanson will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 66 home runs.

Chicago ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with 245 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Cubs rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.17 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.268 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Justin Steele (6-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 11 starts this season.

Steele has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson

