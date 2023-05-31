When the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18) and Chicago Cubs (24-30) meet at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, May 31, Zach Eflin will get the nod for the Rays, while the Cubs will send Justin Steele to the hill. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+115).

Cubs vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (7-1, 3.17 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-2, 2.77 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 35, or 71.4%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 30-7 (winning 81.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won eight of 14 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

