On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (.737 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .271.

Jimenez will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers in his last outings.

In 21 of 28 games this season (75.0%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Jimenez has an RBI in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this season (53.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .333 AVG .163 .390 OBP .234 .463 SLG .372 3 XBH 5 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 11/5 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 12 14 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings